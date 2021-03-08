Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright named ACC player of the year, first from Raleigh

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) hangs from the basket after dunking against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Atlanta. AP

Moses Wright went into Enloe a swimmer and is leaving Georgia Tech as the best basketball player in the ACC.

The Georgia Tech forward’s improbable rise through the basketball world -- he played only one year of varsity basketball at Enloe and Georgia Tech was his only scholarship offer -- came to a historic conclusion on Monday when Wright became the first ACC player of the year from Raleigh in the 67-year history of the league.

Wright is the first player from the Triangle to be named player of the year since Durham’s T.J. Warren won it for N.C. State in 2014. Durham’s Rodney Rogers also won the award at Wake Forest in 1993.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 18.0 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Yellow Jackets, earning first-team all-ACC honors in the process. He’s the first Georgia Tech player to be named first-team all-ACC since Alvin Jones in 2001. He was also named to the league’s all-defensive team and joins Dennis Scott (1990) as Georgia Tech players to win top honors.

Wright, who played tennis and swam growing up before a YMCA basketball coach suggested he take up the sport, averaged 3.6 points per game as a sparingly-used freshman at Georgia Tech and 6.7 points as a sophomore before blossoming as a junior. He averaged 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds last season and 18.0 points and 8.1 rebounds.

Over the final four games of the regular season, he scored 26, 31, 29 and 17 points to clinch the player-of-the-year voting.

Virginia’s Jay Huff, who is from Durham and played at Voyager Academy, was named second-team all-ACC and to the all-defensive team as well.