With coach Hubert Davis, UNC joins Duke with solid odds to win 2022 NCAA tournament

It’s never too early to start talking about next year, right?

Even though Gonzaga was run out of the gym by Baylor during the national championship game Monday, the Bulldogs are already the favorites to cut down the nets next season.

The Bears dominated the title game from start to finish, winning 86-70, but it’s Gonzaga, not Baylor, as the early pick to win the title in 2022.

SportsBetter.ag put out its odds for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and the Zags have 9-1 odds to win their first title. Baylor was next with 12-1 odds. Rounding out the top three was UCLA, who made a miracle run from the First Four to the Final Four, with 21-1 odds.

Florida State was the only ACC team in the top four, with 14-1 odds.

SportsBetter.ag felt good enough about Duke rebounding next season, with the Blue Devils having 16-1 odds to win its sixth national championship. Duke missed the NCAA tournament last season for just the second time since the 1994-95 season, finishing 13-11 overall and 9-9 in the ACC. But Mike Krzyzewski is once again reloading his roster with five-star talent and the Blue Devils have the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation and plenty of talent returning in 2021-22.

The next ACC team on the list also comes from the Triangle and will have a new coach in 2021. The Hubert Davis-led North Carolina Tar Heels have 25-1 odds to win a seventh title. Davis, a former UNC player under Dean Smith and assistant under Roy Williams, was named the head coach Monday, four days after Williams retired.

North Carolina is coming off a first-round exit from the NCAA tournament after going 18-11 during the regular season. That was considered a bounce back from the 14-win, 2019-20 season. The Tar Heels’ last trip to the Final Four was the 2017 season when they won it all by defeating Gonzaga for the national championship.

N.C. State, on a 38-year championship drought, was given 100-1 odds to win a national title. The Wolfpack has two (1974, 1983) under its belt, but hasn’t been to a Final Four since that 1983 championship run. State’s deepest run recently was to the Sweet 16 in 2015.

Other Carolinas schools on the list include Clemson (66-1 odds), Davidson and South Carolina (150-1) and Wake Forest (200-1).

2022 NCAA Tournament Odds

