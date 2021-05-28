The score of NC State baseball’s game against UNC won’t matter — except to the fans

N.C. State baseball coach Elliott Avent and his players were quick to make one thing clear Thursday night after their 3-2 victory over Pitt that clinched a berth in the ACC Baseball Championships semifinals.

They are taking Friday night’s game against North Carolina seriously.

“It’s a big game,” Avent said of the 7 p.m. matchup at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte. “It’s State-Carolina. Our guys love it, their guys love it.”

The game won’t have a sense of urgency, however.

The third-seeded Wolfpack (28-15) already knows its headed to a 5 p.m. semifinal matchup Saturday with second seed Georgia Tech (29-22) – regardless of how the game against the Tar Heels finishes.

Even if North Carolina were to win, it would leave all three teams in Pool C with 1-1 records. The Wolfpack would gain the semifinal berth as the highest seed in the pool.

Wolfpack second baseman J.T. Barrett, who had a role in all three of his team’s runs against the Panthers, acknowledged his team’s secure position.

“Yeah,” he added, “but we’re playing Carolina … at 7 o’clock on a Friday night. That will be big.”

And starting pitcher Reid Johnston, who went eight innings and got the victory, said, “We’re looking forward to Friday. It’s a big rival. There should be a big crowd.”

Avent said that, for the most part, it will be business as usual for the Wolfpack on Friday night. His team will use its usual position starters, he said.

“But we’re in a position that we know we’re playing Saturday,” he added. “That might affect some of our decisions on pitchers.”

His team faces the possibility of playing four straight days, with the semifinals Saturday and finals at noon Sunday. So Avent said he wants the Wolfpack pitching staff poised for possible action over the weekend.

Wolfpack’s big plays vs. Pitt

All the scoring came early.

Pitt (23-19) got a first-inning run on Ron Washington’s RBI double, but the Wolfpack took a 3-1 lead in the top of the second when Jarrett smacked a two-run triple and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Panthers made it 3-2 in the bottom of the third, scoring a run on a fielders choice.

Otherwise, pitchers dominated.

Johnston went eight innings, scattering five hits, walking two and striking out 10. Evan Justice worked the ninth inning, registering two strikeouts.

Pitt’s Matt Gilbertson pitched a complete game, scattering four hits and striking out 10.

Just noting

▪ N.C. State coach Elliott Avent said Pitt pitcher Matt Gilbertson’s performance was outstanding. “That guy pitched his butt off,” Avent said. “He was unbelievable, from the third inning on.”

▪ Avent said Wolfpack starter Reid Johnston was equally effective. “He threw a few too many pitches early, but he was really, really good. He saw the way Gilbertson was pitching, and he knew he had to match that.”

▪ Avent said the crowd of 3,987 boosted his team. “I hate that people didn’t get to see them during the season,” he said, referring to COVID-19 protocols that put strict limits on attendance. “I was glad they got to see them tonight.” All attendance limits have been removed at Truist Field, which seats 10,200.

NC State vs. UNC

ACC baseball tournament

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Truist Field, Charlotte

Watch: RSN, ACC Network Extra