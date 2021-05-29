Maryland dominant in NCAA lacrosse semifinal against Duke

The Duke men’s lacrosse team came to New England with the hopes of bringing home its fourth national title and first since 2014.

It’s taking something else entirely back to Durham.

Former ACC rival Maryland smothered the second-seeded Blue Devils 14-5 before 13,707 at Rentschler Field on Saturday, bringing a jarring end to a year in which Duke was viewed as a national title contender from the start.

It ended with the Blue Devils’ most lopsided postseason loss since a 17-7 defeat against Syracuse in the 2009 semifinals.

Tewaaraton Award finalist Michael Sowers had two goals on eight shots for the Blue Devils (14-3). Dyson Williams also scored twice for Duke.

Jared Bernhardt had five goals and two assists for the third-seeded Terrapins (15-0), who will play in the national title game for the sixth time since 2011. Logan McNaney made 17 saves for Maryland.

The prospect of an all-North Carolina final faded earlier in the day, when North Carolina fell 12-11 to Virginia. But unlike the plucky Tar Heels, who nearly erased a five-goal deficit, the Blue Devils were outmatched from the latter stages of the second quarter to the end.

Duke never led, but pulled within 4-3 on Sowers’ goal with 5:20 remaining in the first half. But four different Terps scored to close out the quarter, and Maryland tacked on the first three goals of the second half to further pull away.