Durham Bulls pitcher injured after being hit in the head by a batted ball

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the head by a batted ball Thursday night, knocking him out and to the ground.

Officials and players ran to the mound to tend to Zombro, who appeared in a video of the event, to start convulsing. He had just entered the game, replacing Joey Krehbiel, when he was hit by the ball of Tides’ batter Brett Cumberland.

The game against Norfolk was suspended in the 8th inning, according to the Bulls Twitter account.

Zombro is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Profile Image of Jessaca Giglio
Jessaca Giglio
Jessaca Giglio is the Sports Editor at The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. An award-winning journalist, she started at the N&O in 1994 and has been an Assistant Design Editor, Assistant Metro Editor, retail columnist, a breaking news editor and a small-business editor. She is a graduate of Campbell University and a breast cancer survivor.
