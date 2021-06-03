Durham Bulls pitcher injured after being hit in the head by a batted ball

Official Baseball Isolated on White Background. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit in the head by a batted ball Thursday night, knocking him out and to the ground.

Officials and players ran to the mound to tend to Zombro, who appeared in a video of the event, to start convulsing. He had just entered the game, replacing Joey Krehbiel, when he was hit by the ball of Tides’ batter Brett Cumberland.

The game against Norfolk was suspended in the 8th inning, according to the Bulls Twitter account.

Zombro is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA this season.

Tonight’s game has been suspended in the 8th inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit by a batted ball.



Prayers to @T_Zombro24 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) June 4, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.