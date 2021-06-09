Durham Bulls pitcher injured by batted ball leaves NC hospital, to continue rehab

The Durham Bulls pitcher injured last week when a batted ball hit him in the head was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays said in a statement.

Tyler Zombro, a right-handed pitcher, has been at Duke University Hospital since June 3 after he was injured during a game in Durham. He underwent “major brain surgery” during his time there, his mother told The Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg, Va.

“Late this afternoon, Tyler Zombro was discharged from Duke University Hospital. He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy,” the statement said.

“The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery.”

The Bulls are the Class AAA affiliate of the Major League Baseball’s Rays. Class AAA is one step below the major leagues.

The scary incident took place in the eighth inning of the Bulls’ game against the Norfolk Tides. The game was suspended after Zombro was struck in the head by a ball hit by Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland. After Zombro fell to the mound, he was seen shaking.

He was taken off the field on a stretcher.

That night, Zombro was listed in stable condition, and recent reports have been positive. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Zombro was able to get out of bed and walk with some assistance, according to MLB.com.

His mother, Fonda Morris, said her son was moved out of ICU on Monday, according to the Daily News-Record..

“We want everybody back home to know the love and prayers and positive thoughts are so appreciated. We are feeling it,” Morris told the Daily News-Record.

Zombro, 26, has been in the Rays’ organization since 2017. He appeared in four games for Durham in 2019 — the last minor-league season — and nine games for the Bulls this season.

Zombro’s wife, Moriah, was in the stands for the game on June 3, the Daily News-Record reported.

The Bulls postponed their game Friday night and returned to the field Saturday. The team began a series in Charlotte on Wednesday night.