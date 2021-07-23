ACC football player survey: Most overrated player? Most annoying fans? Stars speak up

N.C. State fans, you are not liked by these players. Well done.

Coaches brought a collection of their best and most respected players to ACC Kickoff in Charlotte this week to meet the media. We took an anonymous survey of players from all 14 football teams in the conference and there was a resounding sense of ire toward the Wolfpack.

“I hate playing in N.C. State. The fans are like — they’re like right there,” one player told us. “They could touch you if they wanted to. And I don’t like that.”

ACC players shared everything from who they think is the most overrated player in the league and most underrated quarterback to which fanbase is the most annoying and how much money they plan on making with their name, image and likeness.

Below are the highlights of their responses.

Who is the most underrated quarterback in the ACC?

▪ Phil Jurkovec, Boston College (3 votes)

▪ Gunnar Holmberg, Duke (3)

▪ Malik Cunningham, Louisville (2)

▪ Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (2)

▪ Tommy DeVito, Syracuse (2)

Visiting stadium you hate playing in the most

There’s no sign of respect quite like not wanting to walk onto someone else’s field: “It’s a love/hate relationship with Virginia Tech,” one player said. “I hate it because it’s so loud in there and their fans are so into it, but I love it for the environment that it is. It’s a true college atmosphere.”

More than half of ACC schools were listed, but N.C. State got the most votes (three), followed by a three-way tie for second with Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Florida State.

On the flip side, Clemson and UNC were where visiting players most enjoyed playing.

Who is the most overrated player in the ACC?

Only North Carolina’s Sam Howell got multiple votes here, and there are a fair amount of players listed, so at least the criticism is balanced. Quarterbacks were the main targets, and a good portion of players we spoke to didn’t have an answer for this question. As one said: “Here’s the thing, I feel like if you’re at this level, you have talent. I don’t really feel like there is anybody who is not good that’s playing (college football). We are all good because we got here.”

Fair enough. But if anyone is overrated, here are the guys fellow ACC players called out:

▪ Sam Howell, UNC quarterback (2)

▪ Xavier Thomas, Clemson linebacker

▪ Bam Knight, N.C. State running back

▪ Sam Hartman, Wake Forest quarterback

▪ D’Eriq King, Miami quarterback

▪ Bubba Bolden, Miami safety

▪ D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson quarterback

▪ McKenzie Milton (Florida State)

▪ Phil Jurkovec (Boston College)

Who should be on the cover of the next college football video game?

A lot of players named here, but four got two votes apiece: Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Louisville’s Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Miami’s D’Eriq King.

Should you make any NIL money, do you have a minimum target goal to reach?

▪ “You have to make more than $30,000 for it to be successful because if you think about it, a lot of these guys making these deals aren’t making as much money as they could have had they waited. I feel like upwards of $50,000 is a really good amount of money for college students to make.”

▪ “I want to make a million, in the next couple months. ... I’ll say six figures, though. At least 100 grand. That wouldn’t be bad, at all.”

▪ “As of right now, I’m not concerned with money. I’m more of a building my brand, and starting to market myself. And if a whole influx of money comes in and you’ve got to do taxes and things, I really don’t want to do all of that yet.”

▪ “I think this is something that should have been put in place a long time ago. I’m glad we are getting a chance to do it. With me, I think any chance to get some extra cash is fine.”

▪ “All money would be worth it (my time). For college athletes to start being paid is a big thing because I feel like we deserve it. We put so much time into it and so much on the line for our families and the fan base, why not pay those guys? You should be able to make as much money as possible. A million! A million-plus!”

▪ “I don’t think I have a number, it’s the first time ever, I don’t know what to expect. My thing is to show a different side of myself to the business side of the world. Like I’m more than just a football player. Success will be different for different people. I want people to make as much money as possible.”

What ACC coach other than your own would you like to play for?

It’s not surprising the coach of the conference’s perennial national championship contender is the most popular choice here. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney won with six votes, and the next-closest coach was UNC’s Mack Brown, who is entering his third season back with the Tar Heels.

What ACC team has the most annoying fans?

In a landslide, it’s N.C. State, ACC players say. “I just don’t like that place at all,” one Coastal division player told us.

The Wolfpack had six votes for most annoying fans while rival UNC came in second with three votes. No other team had more than two.