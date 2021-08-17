‘Keni Harrison Day’ set for Olympic medalist’s NC hometown, complete with a parade

Olympic silver medalist Kendra “Keni” Harrison will return to Clayton next week as the town and high school where she grew up honor her accomplishments from this summer’s Olympic games in Tokyo.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 will be Keni Harrison Day to recognize the track and field star, according to a proclamation the town approved Monday. At 6 p.m., the town will hold a parade in Harrison’s honor at 6 p.m.

“Wow, I am so honored! I can’t wait to see & celebrate with everyone,” Harrison said in a tweet on Monday, responding to the town’s announcement.

Nathanael Shelton, a spokesperson for the town, confirmed Tuesday that the 28-year-old hurdler, who won a silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles on Aug. 2, will participate in the parade and a recognition ceremony at Clayton High School, her alma mater.

Shelton said Clayton Mayor Jody McLeod and town council members also will attend next Tuesday’s parade and ceremony. The parade is expected to feature Clayton High School student-athletes, along with members of the band, cheer and dance team, and ROTC, Shelton said.

A recognition ceremony for Harrison will be held at 7 p.m. at Clayton High’s Jeff Adams Gym, the school said on Twitter.

Kendra Harrison of the United States, poses with her silver medal for the women’s 100-meters hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. Francisco Seco AP

The Tokyo games were Harrison’s first Olympics. She finished the women’s 100-meter hurdles in second place, running the event in 12.52 seconds.

During a video conference call with the media ahead of this summer’s Olympics, Harrison said she hadn’t forgotten her Clayton roots.

“I think it’s kind of cool to come from such a small hometown, and Clayton was such a small school, but the support in athletics was such a big deal,” Harrison said, The News & Observer reported. “Just the fact that I’m able to go to the Olympics and represent Clayton, it’s awesome.”

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, left, celebrates after winning the gold in the women’s 100-meters hurdles final ahead of Kendra “Keni” Harrison, of United States, silver, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Martin Meissner AP