Bacteria blamed in outbreak at Duke basketball camp that caused dozens to get sick

A bacterial outbreak last week at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium made 84 people sick. ehyman@newsobserver.com

A bacterial infection struck 84 people who attended K Academy basketball camp at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium last week, Duke University reported Thursday.

The outbreak was traced to the training room at the Schwartz-Butters Building, a six-story building next to Cameron Indoor Stadium, the university said Thursday.

Duke officials said the infected individuals reported flu-like symptoms that included fever, muscle fatigue, nausea and respiratory distress.

Federal, state and local health authorities believe the bacteria Legionella caused the illnesses, the university said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionella is the bacterium that causes Legionnaires’ disease.

According to Duke, the illness is not contagious so the infected individuals present no risk to family members or others in the community.

All 84 individuals exposed to the bacteria have been identified and are expected to fully recover.

The illness is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Duke athletes were exposed during the outbreak, which occurred during the fantasy basketball camp from Aug. 11-15.

The training room has been closed for mitigation and cleaning, Duke officials said. Health experts determined no other areas of the Schwartz-Butters Building, which houses athletic offices, including those of the basketball staff, were affected.

The K Academy is a fantasy basketball camp for adults ages 35 and older who are divided into teams to play a tournament during a five-day stay. They are coached by current Duke assistant coaches and are housed at the Washington Duke Inn.

The camp costs $12,500 to attend.