NC Central’s athletic director is stepping down. She transitioned the Eagles to D1

NCCU athletic director Ingrid Wicker-McCree, left, with football coach Trei Oliver, center, and Johnson O. Akinleye in 2018. Wicker-McCree is stepping down from her post. jpope@heraldsun.com

After leading North Carolina Central to new heights during its transition to Division I, Eagles’ athletic director Ingrid Wicker-McCree is moving on.

The announced Thursday that Wicker-McCree, who took over as AD in 2008, is stepping down.

“We commend Dr. Wicker-McCree for her 13 years of service and leadership of NCCU’s Department of Athletics,” Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said in a statement. “She was instrumental in the transition of our Athletics Program from Division II to Division I. Ingrid will be missed and her accomplishments are greatly appreciated by our faculty, staff, coaches, student-athletes and alumni. We wish her well as she starts the next phase of her personal and professional journey.”

The release added that Wicker-McCree is stepping down to “pursue the next chapter in her personal and professional career.”

Wicker-McCree will remain as the AD through the spring of 2022. The school will hire an executive search form to conduct a national search for its next AD.

This story is breaking and will be updated.