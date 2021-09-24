Want to watch the Wake Forest-Virginia football game on TV? Here’s how to find it

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, center top, dives into the end zone for a two-point conversion against Florida State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

If you’re looking for a sleeper pick to contend for the ACC championship this year, wake up to Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons have dominated their first three games of the 2021 season by an average of 26 points, including last week’s rout of Florida State that had Seminoles fans calling for coach Mike Norvell’s firing.

Wake Forest, led by sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman, will face its first road test of the season tonight at Virginia. The Cavaliers are coming off a lopsided 59-36 loss at North Carolina last week, putting them a game behind the Tar Heels and rival Virginia Tech in the ACC Coastal standings.

What channel is the Wake Forest-Virginia game on?

Friday night’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. and is being televised on ESPN2. On Spectrum, that’s Channel 68 in Charlotte and Channel 32 in Raleigh. Direct TV subscribers can find the game on Channel 209.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

Fans can find the Wake Forest vs. Virginia game on WatchESPN.com by using their ESPN+ subscription or cable login. Alternatively, the game can be streamed via YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV.

Game-day details: When does the Wake Forest game kick off?

Teams: Wake Forest Demon Deacon vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Date: Friday, Sept. 24

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Betting line: As of Thursday night, Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under is 68.5.