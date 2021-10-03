The next play: What’s on deck this week in the Triangle?

North Carolina’s Chris Collins (17) celebrates the Tar Heels’ 59-39 victory over Virginia with his teammates on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke and North Carolina play home ACC football games this week while N.C. State enjoys its open week.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes play its final two preseason games as the season-opening game draws closer.

Those are among the things to look for over during the upcoming week.

ACC football action

Following their annual clash on Saturday, rivals Duke and UNC continue league play with home games on Saturday.

The Blue Devils will play Georgia Tech at 12:30 p.m. at Wallace Wade Stadium in Duke’s second of eight ACC games.

The Tar Heels had already played three ACC games before facing Duke. UNC will cross the halfway point of its eight-game league slate with a game against Florida State at Kenan Stadium. The game time will be either 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. The ACC and ESPN will make that determination on Sunday.

N.C. State, after playing Louisiana Tech in non-conference play Saturday, gets its open week. The Wolfpack next play on Oct. 16 at ACC foe Boston College.

Canes take on Nashville

The NHL regular season begins for the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 14. But, before then, the Canes will see plenty of the Nashville Predators.

Carolina and Nashville will play two preseason games this week. The Canes and Predators meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena on Tuesday.

On Saturday, they play in Nashville at 4 p.m.

That will be the Canes final preseason game before beginning the regular season at PNC Arena against the New York Islanders on Oct. 14.

Courage on home pitch

Playing with an interim head coach after Paul Riley’s firing on Thursday, the N.C. Courage, fighting with a group of teams for third place in the NWSL standings, plays one of the team’s struggling teams in Cary this week.

Racing Louisville, near the bottom of the NWSL with Kansas City, will play the Courage on Wednesday at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park at 7:30 p.m.

The Courage are battling with Chicago and Orlando in the middle of the NWSL pack. All three teams trail league-leading Portland and the second-place OL Reign.

On Saturday, the Courage hit the road to play Houston at 8:30 p.m.

After those two games, the Courage will have only two regular-season games remaining this season.