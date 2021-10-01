Women’s soccer games on hold amid fallout from a series of sexual harassment allegations

Paul Riley, right, head coach of North Carolina Courage talks to his bench during a 2017 game. File photo

All NWSL games this weekend, including Friday night’s scheduled game between the Washington Spirit and the North Carolina Courage in Cary, will not be played as the fallout that led to Courage coach Paul Riley’s dismissal continues, according to a release from the league.

The Courage fired Riley on Thursday, hours after former players from his stint as the Portland Timbers’ coach, leveled allegations of sexual coercion against him in a report published by The Athletic.

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played,” NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”

Prior to Riley’s ouster, the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association presented a list of demands seeking better treatment of its players. On Thursday night, on its Twitter page, the NWSLPA posted a message saying. “The NWSL has failed us. We are taking our power back.”

Riley’s case is the fourth instance of sudden coaching changes already this season in the NWSL, and he is the third coach to be fired for misconduct.

Richie Burke, the former Washington Spirit coach accused of verbal abuse, was fired from the club earlier this week following a report in the Washington Post. An NWSL investigation found he had violated league policies.

Christy Holly, the former coach of Racing Louisville, was fired with cause in September.

Farid Benstiti of OL Reign in Tacoma, Washington resigned in July, at the time a seemingly innocuous departure. Since then, he’s been the subject of verbal abuse allegations.

When Benstiti’s departure was announced, OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore thanked Benstiti for his “contributions” to the team and said the club “wished him the best in all his future endeavors.”

Predmore, speaking to reporters Friday, said: “We need to be asking questions of ourselves right now. Everybody involved in the league needs to be looking at the things that we’ve done in the past, and figure out a better way forward.”

Prominent U.S. Women’s National Team members, who also play in the NWSL, voiced their opinions on social media, as well.

“Never once during this whole time was the right person protected,” Megan Rapinoe wrote in a tweet. Rapinoe plays for the OL Reign.

“The league was informed of these allegations multiple times and refused multiple times to investigate the allegations,” the Orlando Pride’s Alex Morgan wrote. “The league must accept responsibility for a process that failed to protect its own players from this abuse.”

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 12:22 PM.