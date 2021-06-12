ECU falls short in another pitcher’s duel, bows out of NCAA Super Regional

East Carolina’s Josh Moylan (66) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Vanderbilt in the seventh inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

After Kumar Rocker pitched Friday for Vanderbilt, ECU was hoping for a better chance to hit the ball Saturday with the aim of forcing a deciding Game 3 in the teams’ best-of-3 NCAA Super Regional.

Instead, the Commodores threw the Pirates a heavy dose of their second staff ace, sophomore Jack Leiter, on Saturday.

Rocker and Leiter entered Saturday ranked first and second in total strikeouts thrown. Like Rocker, Leiter is a highly rated prospect at pitcher. and like Rocker, Leiter, for the most part, shut the Pirates down.

The Commodores pushed across a pair of runs in the fifth inning and another pair in the ninth, and Leiter’s only blemish was a solo home run by ECU’s Josh Moylan in the seventh as Vanderbilt won, 4-1.

The starting pitcher for ECU in this game was freshman Carson Whisenhunt. The lefty entered the game with 76 strikeouts and a 6-1 record on the season, and he was effective against the Commodores early.

East Carolina starting pitcher Carson Whisenhunt throws against Vanderbilt during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP

Similar to the first game, runs were not easy to come by for either team. Both teams did well in the field. When Vanderbilt did earn hits, it could not capitalize and convert them to runs..

On the mound, neither pitcher made it easy for the opponent. Whisenhunt closed the top of the first with a strikeout, and Leiter would do so in the bottom. Both pitchers kept the otherwise productive opposing batters at bay.

After Whisenhunt was replaced in the fifth inning, Vanderbilt struck first. Carter Young ripped a ball into right-center to score Javier Vaz and Jayson Gonzalez.

Leiter reached 10 strikeouts during the sixth inning, surpassing his teammate Rocker for the most strikeouts on the season. In the seventh inning, when the Commodores looked to add to its lead, sophomore outfielder Lane Hoover saved a potential home run with a leaping catch. In the bnottom half of the frame, the Pirates showed some life. In the first at-bat of the seventh, Moylan, a freshman, hit a home run to cut the Vanderbilt lead to 2-1. It was the sixth of the season for Moylan. Vanderbilt closed out the inning with a double play, however.

Leiter finally came out in the eighth, replaced by sophomore Nick Maldanado.

Vanderbilt’s Javier Vaz (2) steals third as East Carolina third baseman Zach Agnos takes the throw during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP

In the top of the ninth, ECU went to Cam Colmore to close out the game. Colmore, who came in with a 7-1 record, faced Bradfield Jr. with two on base. Bradfield Jr. doubled, scoring CJ Rodriguez and putting Vanderbilt up 3-1. With two outs and the bases loaded, Colmore walked Dominic Keegan on a borderline pitch, bringing the score to 4-1.

Freshman AJ Wilson came in to replace Colmore late in the inning, once again with two outs and the bases loaded. Wilson took care of business, not allowing any additional scoring from the Commodores.

East Carolina had one more shot in the bottom of the final frame, but Maldanado closed out the inning quickly, capping the ninth with a strikeout to give Vanderbilt the victory and berth in the College World Series.