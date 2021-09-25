East Carolina
Want to watch the ECU-Charleston Southern college football game on TV? Here’s how
ECU returns to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium after a thrilling 42-38 win over Marshall on the road. The Pirates (1-2) will face Charleston Southern of the Big South.
The Buccaneers (1-2) are coming off a 41-14 loss to Monmouth.
The Pirates currently own an all-time 27-3 (.900) record against programs that currently compete or competed on the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly NCAA Division I-AA) level when the game was played.
Saturday’s game with Charleston Southern begins at 6 p.m. and will be televised/streamed on ESPN+.
Are you a cord-cutter?
If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, here are the options:
Fans can find the ECU vs. Charleston Southern game on WatchESPN.com by using their ESPN+ subscription or cable login. Alternatively, the game can be streamed via YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV.
Game day details: When is the ECU game kickoff?
Teams: ECU vs. Charleston Southern
Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Date: Saturday, Sept. 25
Time: 6 p.m.
Watch: ESPN+
Betting line: No line
Series history: Saturday’s contest will mark the first meeting between Charleston Southern and ECU.
