Want to watch the ECU-Charleston Southern college football game on TV? Here’s how

East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) scrambles as Central Florida linebacker Tatum Bethune (15) chases during their game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. In eight appearances last season, Ahlers threw 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions and 1921 yards with a 61% completion percentage. AP

ECU returns to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium after a thrilling 42-38 win over Marshall on the road. The Pirates (1-2) will face Charleston Southern of the Big South.

The Buccaneers (1-2) are coming off a 41-14 loss to Monmouth.

The Pirates currently own an all-time 27-3 (.900) record against programs that currently compete or competed on the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly NCAA Division I-AA) level when the game was played.

Saturday’s game with Charleston Southern begins at 6 p.m. and will be televised/streamed on ESPN+.

Fans can find the ECU vs. Charleston Southern game on WatchESPN.com by using their ESPN+ subscription or cable login. Alternatively, the game can be streamed via YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV.

Teams: ECU vs. Charleston Southern

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Date: Saturday, Sept. 25

Time: 6 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+

Betting line: No line

Series history: Saturday’s contest will mark the first meeting between Charleston Southern and ECU.