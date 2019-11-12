Most popular college football team in North Carolina? Here’s what ticket sales say

N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) tries to get by Wake Forest linebacker Chase Monroe (58) during the second half of Wake Forest’s 44-10 victory over N.C. State at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Eastern North Carolina is purple, the mountains are gold, the middle of our state is red, and the western border is painted ... orange?

While ECU Pirates are the hottest ticket out toward Greenville, and the N.C. State Wolfpack dominate Wake County, football fans out west tend to favor buying tickets to watch the University of Tennessee rather than making the trip to the Triangle to watch one of its ACC teams play.

Online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats is constantly tracking which schools’ fans live where. The company helped The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News & Observer map the hottest college football ticket in North Carolina by zip code. Data was recorded by tracking the number of tickets sold to a school’s home games beginning in 2012, per billing zip code.

Take a look using the interactive map to find your zip code and which school is the most popular on the secondary ticket market. There’s a lot of UNC scattered across the state, and quite a bit of South Carolina around Charlotte and Mecklenberg County.

Note that black and white zip codes on the map do not have any sales data.

If you’re a mobile app user struggling to interact with the map, click here.