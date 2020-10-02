How good was Wake Forest in win over Campbell? It did this for first time ever (1888).

Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) his touchdown against Campbell with running back Kenneth Walker III during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) AP

Wake Forest took advantage of an unplanned off week and playing an FCS team instead of an ACC team and steamrolled Campbell 66-14 on Friday night at Truist Field.

Wake Forest (1-2), playing its only nonconference game of the season, tied the school record for points in a game since World War II — the Demon Deacons also scored 66 against Virginia in 1975.

It was the first time in Wake Forest’s history, which goes back to 1888, that the Demon Deacons didn’t punt.

“Our offense was extremely efficient. We went the entire game without punting, which is hard to do,” coach Dave Clawson said.

Defensively, there are still things to work on — Campbell had two drives that combined for about 15 minutes of possession in the first half, with a combined five third-down conversions.

“At times, there were still guys open. They were able to march the ball, they converted third downs,” Clawson said. “Just at times we’re playing with too much cushion and conceding throws that we need to challenge.”

Wake Forest’s two-headed running back duo was dominant in the first half — Christian Beal-Smith had 80 yards and two touchdowns and Kenneth Walker III had 79 yards and one touchdown at halftime, helping the Demon Deacons to a 24-7 lead.

Beal-Smith finished with 130 yards, his second career 100-yard game. Walker had 105 yards, his second straight 100-yard game.

The Demon Deacons effectively closed this one out in the first four minutes of the second half. Sam Hartman engineered a touchdown drive to start the half, completing all five passes — after completing six in the first half — for 52 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Morin.

On Campbell’s ensuing possession, Zion Keith returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-7.

“It was man-to-man coverage, the D-line created some pressure, JaCorey (Johns) and (Boogie Basham), they got back there,” Keith said. “All I could think about in my head was, ‘Don’t drop this ball.’”

OK, and then after he secured the ball?

“Yeah, I saw green grass and I said, ‘I can’t get caught by a lineman, let’s take it to the crib.’”

Beal-Smith tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, making it back-to-back games that one of the duo had a three-touchdown game after Walker had three in the loss to N.C. State.

Wake Forest crossed the 50-point threshold — its eighth time since the start of the 2017 season — with Donavon Greene’s 96-yard kick return touchdown that made it 52-14. That was Wake Forest’s first kick return touchdown since 2007 (by Kevin Marion).

“There were like three major blocks I was reading, I saw them take their leverage on the right side so I cut the gap. After that I saw open field … take it to the crib,” Greene said. “I was reading Beal, he’s the off-returner, he takes the most-dangerous man coming down. And then I got Blake Whiteheart, he blocked it out.”

The Fighting Camels’ first half was one of missed opportunities.

Campbell (0-4) took the opening drive to Wake Forest’s 1-yard line before backing up and attempting a 27-yard field goal — which was missed.

The next two offensive plays were both turnovers; first an interception by Traveon Redd, which didn’t hurt Campbell after Nick Sciba missed a 28-yard field goal, and then a fumble recovered by Keith, which led to Beal-Smith’s second touchdown.

Campbell scored with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that enveloped almost nine minutes, ending with Hajj-Malik Williams’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Mason Donaldson in the back of the end zone.

Campbell’s fall season wraps up with four losses against FBS programs, and it was a slate coach Mike Minter said felt like a full season.

“It’s been like a whole season, it really has. Just the mental focus you have to put in as a coach and as a staff, because you’re fighting so many different fronts,” Minter said. “You’ve got academics that’s different, and then you’ve got COVID-19 and the protocols … making sure that people protect the bubble. You’ve got your athletic trainers on top of you, and then you’ve got games on the road.

“It was a lot going on.”

On the play with the fumble, Wake Forest senior safety Luke Masterson appeared to suffer an ankle injury. He didn’t return to the game — which could be an ominous sign for a Demon Deacons team that was missing safety Nasir Greer for this game, and for Masterson, who suffered a season-ending injury last October.