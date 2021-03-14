NCAA tournament bracket time: How to watch selection show, what are the betting odds

Selection Sunday has finally arrived.

Despite a college basketball season full of uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA basketball committee has worked to craft a 68-team field that will compete for the national championship.

Though Virginia, Kansas, Duke and N.C. A&T withdrew from their league tournaments on Thursday and Friday due to positive COVID-19 tests within their programs, no teams informed the committee they were unavailable for NCAA tournament consideration due to the virus before Saturday 11 p.m. deadline.

Should any teams have coronavirus outbreaks that put them in quarantine, and thus unavailable to play, by 6 p.m. Tuesday, the committee will select a replacement teams to fill that team’s spot in the bracket. The NCAA has said it will select four replacement teams, who will be the first four teams left out of the bracket.

Those teams will remain on their campuses until they are needed. Importantly, those four teams would not play in the 16-team NIT if they chose to be a replacement team.

If a team has to withdraw from the NCAA tournament after 6 p.m. Tuesday, its game would be forfeited and its opponent would advance to the next round without playing a game.

First Four games begin Thursday at 4 p.m. with first-round games being played Friday and Saturday beginning at noon. All games will be played in Indiana, with most in Indianapolis.

How to watch the bracket reveal

CBS will televise the one-hour bracket show beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday. Host Greg Gumbel will be joined in New York by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis. Selection Committee Chair Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky’s athletics director, will also join remotely from Indianapolis for a live interview to discuss the 68-team bracket.

Betting lines

Unbeaten Gonzaga is the favorite to win the NCAA tournament, listed at 23/10 on Sunday by Covers.com. Baylor, at 7/2, Michigan at 9/2 and Illinois, at 9/1, are just behind.

These lines are listed prior to the bracket being revealed.

Selection Sunday

When: 6 p.m., Sunday

Watch: CBS