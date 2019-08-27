Watch as one Georgia Aquarium seal picks the winner of the Duke-Alabama game

Duke or Alabama? A seal of approval prediction on Chick-fil-A Kickoff game Who will win the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game pitting Alabama against Duke? Cerby the Seal from the Georgia Aquarium makes his pick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Who will win the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game pitting Alabama against Duke? Cerby the Seal from the Georgia Aquarium makes his pick.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game teamed with one of its downtown Atlanta neighbors, the Georgia Aquarium, to predict a winner for this Saturday’s Duke-Alabama game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

One of the aquarium’s seals made his pick. We think he consulted the point spread, too.

Duke vs. Alabama

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Watch: ABC