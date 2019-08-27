Duke
Watch as one Georgia Aquarium seal picks the winner of the Duke-Alabama game
Duke or Alabama? A seal of approval prediction on Chick-fil-A Kickoff game
The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game teamed with one of its downtown Atlanta neighbors, the Georgia Aquarium, to predict a winner for this Saturday’s Duke-Alabama game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
One of the aquarium’s seals made his pick. We think he consulted the point spread, too.
Duke vs. Alabama
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Watch: ABC
