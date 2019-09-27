Duke basketball adds forward Henry Coleman to its 2020 class

Duke’s Coach K talks about winning ACC Tournament and his 39 years of recruiting Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about winning the ACC Tournament and having Jay Bilas present the award after the Blue Devils' victory over Florida State in the ACC Tournament finals in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about winning the ACC Tournament and having Jay Bilas present the award after the Blue Devils' victory over Florida State in the ACC Tournament finals in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019.

With its focus turned to adding front court help to its already strong 2020 recruiting class, Duke picked up a commitment from forward Henry Coleman on Friday.

The 6-7, 210-pound Coleman committed to the Blue Devils during an announcement at his high school, Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia.

Coleman, who averaged 25.6 points and 12.1 rebounds as a junior for Trinity last season, is a four-star recruit according to 247sports.com. He’s the No. 40 player nationally in the Class of 2020. This summer, playing for Virginia-based Team Loaded on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit, Coleman averaged 18.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in 10 games. He made 67 percent of his shots from the field (65 of 97).

In addition to Duke, Coleman’s finalists were Michigan, Ohio State, N.C. State and Virginia Tech. Coleman’s father, Hank, played defensive end at Virginia Tech for College Football Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Trinity Episcopal basketball player Henry Coleman commits to... Duke? VT? https://t.co/Xt4gRAsf79 — 804 Varsity (@804Varsity) September 27, 2019

Coleman joins 6-2 point guard Jeremy Roach of Fairfax, Virginia, 6-3 guard DJ Steward of Chicago and 6-8 forward Jalen Johnson of Milwaukee as Duke’s 2020 class commitments. Roach, Steward and Johnson are all five-star recruits who combined to give Duke the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class prior to Coleman’s commitment.

Subscribe to the N&O's Sports Pass for Duke coverage Get top-notch coverage of Duke sports from Steve Wiseman and Luke DeCock. Sign up for The N&O's digital sports-only subscription for only $30 per year. Click here to subscribe

Duke remains strongly in the running for 6-7 forward Zaire Williams of Chatsworth, California, and 7-1 center Mark Williams of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Zaire Williams, a five-star recruit, is the No. 5 player in class while Mark Williams is a four-star prospect with the No. 29 overall rating.

The Blue Devils were also considered a finalist for five-star center Walker Kessler, a 7-footer from Georgia who visited Duke three weeks ago. But Kessler committed to rival North Carolina last weekend following his campus visit to Chapel Hill.