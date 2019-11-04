Duke basketball gets its first class of 2021 commitment - a 5-star player from NY

Duke already has the top recruiting class in 2020 and has already started working on its next one.

A.J. Griffin, the No. 1 player in the state of New York in the class of 2021, committed to Duke on Monday morning. Griffin is the first to commit the Blue Devils and Mike Krzyzewski in that class.

He took an official visit to Duke on Oct. 18.

Griffin (6-7, 200 pounds) is a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 3 small forward in the country, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 8 player overall in the class of 2021. Griffin picked Duke over Kentucky, Villanova, Maryland and Illinois.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A rising junior at Archbishop Stepinac, Griffin averaged 20.9 points per game and 10.9 rebounds last season.

Krzyzewski has only made offers to five players in the class of 2021. Paolo Banchero, a five-star forward from Seattle, Wash., also took an official visit the same weekend as Griffin.