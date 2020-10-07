0-4 Duke football is favored vs Syracuse? Early odds have Blue Devils giving points.

Syracuse’s Moe Neal (21) dives towards the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Neal’s run was ruled just short of the goal line. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) AP

Duke is 0-4 in the football season and next plays Syracuse, a team that crushed the Blue Devils 49-6 last year.

And Duke is favored, by 2.5 points, according to espn.com. At Syracuse. Say what?

Oddsmakers have their own way of doing things, computing things. Maybe the Vegas types agree with Duke coach David Cutcliffe saying the Blue Devils are “close” to winning. Maybe they like the quality of Duke’s competition -- Notre Dame, Boston College, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Maybe Duke is just due to win a game. That could be it. Or improving. The Blue Devils, after 14 turnovers in their first three games, had just one last week in the 38-31 loss to Virginia Tech, which was a 12.5-point favorite, by some accounts, going into the game.

But Syracuse won its last game. The Orange (1-2) battered Georgia Tech 37-20 in a home game as quarterback Tommy DeVito passed for 194 yards and two scores and Sean Tucker rushed for 112 and two TDs. Syracuse forced five turnovers, picking off four Tech passes.

“Syracuse is a really good football team,” Cutcliffe said this week during his press conference. “They’ve got a new defensive coordinator with a pretty complex system. Obviously, with their offense they’re going to play fast. They’re going to spread the field.

“A big challenge for us and a year ago they came down here and spanked us pretty badly.”

Syracuse did do that. And now is a ‘dog to the Devils at home.