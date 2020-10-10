Duke vs Syracuse football game live updates: Orange grab the lead

Live in-game updates for Duke football at Syracuse, Saturday Oct. 10.

Cantin-Arku TD: Syracuse 14, Duke 10

After dominating the first quarter statistically with 247 yards, Duke committed its second turnover of the game and lost the lead early in the second. Duke quarterback Chase Brice, rolling to his right to pass, was hit by defensive back Cam Jonas and fumbled. Linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku scooped up the ball and was not touched in scoring from 28 yards.

Ham FG: Duke 10, Syracuse 7

After failing on a fourth-down play at the Syracuse 31, the Blue Devils forced an Orange punt. Mataeo Durant’s 48-yard run got the ball to the Syracuse 19 but the Blue Devils stalled and took a 36-yard field goal from Charlie Ham.

Harris TD: Syracuse 7, Duke 7

If the Orange was rattled by Duke’s opening TD, it didn’t show. Tommy DeVito found wideout Taj Harris down the right sideline for a 79-yard touchdown. It was DeVito’s third TD pass of the season and Harris’ third TD catch.

Calhoun TD: Duke 7, Syracuse 0

The Blue Devils got just the start they wanted, taking the opening kickoff and putting together a 75-yard drive in seven play. Cashe Brice hit Jalen Calhoun for a 26-yard scoring after Deon Jackson started the drive with a 20-yard run and Brice connected with Jake Bobo on a third-down catch.

How to watch Duke vs Syracuse

The game has a 12:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by Fox Sports Carolinas..

Blue Devils go into the game favored

Duke started the week as a 2.5-point favorite over Syracuse despite being 0-4 and despite losing to the Orange 49-6 a year ago. Vegas, you know.

The spread dipped during the week but the Blue Devils went into the game a 1.5-point favorite in the road game, according to espn.com. The over/under was 52.5.

Duke video grabs Babers’ attention

Duke might be 0-4 but had respect of Syracuse coach Dino Babers, especially after the video work he put in this week.

“I expect to be playing a Duke football team that’s not turning the ball over a bunch,” Babers said at his weekly press conference. “And their defense is extremely disciplined. Those guys are in the right place all the time.”

Babers said he watched a play in which a Duke opponent tried to catch the Blue Devils off-guard and out of position with a run fake and reverse pass.

“If they’re not disciplined they lose their eyes and somebody should be wide open,” Babers said of Duke’s defenders. “At Duke, nobody lose their eyes and everybody was covered. I was sitting here going, ‘Coach Cutcliffe. That’s a David Cutcliffe coached team.’ They’re just not going to make mistakes and beat themselves.”

Sacks allowed a key stat

This could be a game decided on which quarterback can stay on his feet.

Duke has allowed 17 sacks and Syracuse 15 this season. But the Orange’s Tommy DeVito, after being sacked seven times in each of the first two games, was downed just once in the 37-20 win over Georgia Tech in Syracuse’s last game.

Virginia Tech had seven sacks against the Blue Devils in the Hokies’ 38-31 victory last week.

