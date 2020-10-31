Duke vs Charlotte gameday guide: How to watch, betting line, fast facts

How badly did Duke need a bye week in football?

“Big-time,” quarterback Chase Brice said Tuesday.

The Blue Devils, after playing six straight weeks, after losing five of six games, needed time to step back, decompress, reassess, then get back to work. They’ll face Charlotte on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Wallace Wade Stadium in their only nonconference game of 2020, believing progress and improvement has been made in practice.

In a transitional season, Brice has had good moments and nightmarish moments. The transfer from Clemson did not have a spring football season at Duke and then a rushed fall camp. He learned a lot by Zoom. The redshirt junior had a new offensive system to absorb and his head coach, David Cutcliffe, took over the play-calling.

“He’s just kind of been thrown to the fire,” Cutcliffe said at his Monday press conference. “Finding a way to get him more comfortable in our system is still a big part of whether we’re going to be successful or not, and that’s the job that I’ve got to do.”

Duke vs Charlotte football: How to watch

The game has a 7 p.m. starting time and will be televised on RSN.

Betting line: Duke favored

The Blue Devils have been made 9.5-point favorites by espn.com. The over/under is 56.0.

Blue Devils fast facts

* Duke is 8-1 vs Conference-USA teams, winning at Middle Tennessee State 41-18 last season.

* Duke’s turnover total of 22 (10 lost fumbles, 12 interceptions) remains the highest in FBS. The Blue Devils defensively have forced 11 (five fumbles recovered, six picks).

* Among the many newcomers to the Charlotte program this season is safety Antone Williams from Duke. Williams, who played in 19 games at Duke, has started four games.

* Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje is the ACC leader in sacks per game (1.08). Dimukeje, a senior, has a career 20.5 sacks and 30.0 tackles for losses.

* Duke’s 21 sacks in six games rank tied for fourth nationally. Pitt is the FBS leader with 31. Clemson has 24 in six games.

* Blue Devils receiver Jake Bobo has caught 21 passes this season and is making them count: 18 were good for first downs and another went for a TD, against N.C. State. The junior had six receptions against the Pack.

* Here’s a good stat for Duke: zero punt return yards allowed on seven punts. Duke has returned 13 punts for an 8.8-yard average.

49ers fast facts

* Charlotte tight end Taylor Thompson was named this week to the the Football Writers Association of America’s freshman all-American team watch list. Thompson has six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

* Charlotte has scored first in each of its first four games, outscoring opponents 31-7 in the first quarter.

* Saturday’s game will be played with no fans in Wallace Wade Stadium due to the coronavirus. Duke is continuing its policy of not allowing fans despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that permits up to 7% of a stadium’s capacity to be used.

* The 49ers are ranked sixth nationally in red-zone defense at 58.8 percent. Charlotte has allowed the opposition to score on 10 of 17 times inside the 20.

* Charlotte is averaging 43.5 points during its two-game winning streak.

* Four 49ers receivers are averaging more than 35 yards per game: Victor Tucker (65.8), Micaleous Elder (39.8), Cam Dollar (37.) and Tyler Ringwood (36.7).