Duke vs Charlotte football live in-game updates: Duke takes two TD lead

Duke coach David Cutcliffe during a game against Syracuse University on Saturday, Oct 10, 2020.

It’s Halloween and the Duke Blue Devils are playing football at Wallace Stadium, which should spark some memories.

In 2015, the Blue Devils lost to Miami on Halloween at Wallace Wade Stadium on the craziest finish of the season, the Hurricanes returning a kickoff for a winning using eight laterals. Five years later, it’s the Blue Devils against the Charlotte 49ers in Duke’s only nonconference game of the 2020 season -- in an empty stadium and under a full moon.

The game Saturday was set to begin just after 7 p.m. Here are live updates:

Durant TD: Duke 14, Charlotte 0

After the Blue Devils’ Isaiah Fisher-Smith blocked a punt, Duke over took over at the 49ers 31 and needed four plays to score as running back Mataeo Durant ran in from 3 yards. Chase Brice hit wideout Darrell Harding for 17 yards on the first play after the block -- Duke blocked an NC State kick for a TD in the first quarter of their last game.

Jackson TD: Duke 7, Charlotte 0

It took the Blue Devils two plays to jump into the lead. Brice hit wideout Jake Bobo for a 10-yard gain and running back Deon Jackson took it from there with a 65-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. Charlotte had allowed just seven first-quarter points and had outscored opponents 31-7 this season. It was the Blue Devils’ longest play from scrimmage in 2020.