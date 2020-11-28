Live in-game ACC football blog: Duke faces Georgia Tech in Atlanta

It had been so long since Duke and Georgia Tech last played a football game that many ACC fans probably had forgotten who or when they last played.

A reminder: Duke was beaten by North Carolina on Nov. 7 and later had its game with Wake Forest canceled while Georgia Tech’s last game was Oct. 31 against Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets then had games with Pitt and Miami postponed because of coronavirus issues.

The Blue Devils (2-6, 1-6 ACC) and Yellow Jackets (2-5, 2-4 ACC) finally got in a 7 p.m. game Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, playing for the 88th consecutive season:

First quarter: Georgia Tech 14 Duke 7

The Yellow Jackets had 156 yards in total offense to Duke’s 53 and averaged 8.2 yards a play. Jahmyr Gibbs had a 61-yard scoring run ion Tech’s first possession of the game and Jeff Sims a touchdown pass. Duke’s score after a muffed punt by the Yellow Jackets.

Carter TD: Georgia Tech 14, Duke 7

The Yellow Jackets bounced back from a botched punt to retake the lead with a 75-yard drive. Jordan Mason broke off a 48-yard run to the Duke 20, and Jeff Sims then found wide receiver Malachi Carter in the left corner for a 12-yard score.

Moments after the score, the stadium went dark and the game was stopped to reset the lighting system.

Heyward recovered fumble: Duke 7, Georgia Tech 7

Duke used some special teams hustle to tie the score. Porter Wilson’s punt was muffed by Georgia Tech, as Shaka Heyward recovered in the end zone for the score.

Gibbs 61-yard TD: Georgia Tech 7, Duke 0

It took the Yellow Jackets four plays after the opening kickoff to take a 7-0 lead. After quarterback Jeff Sims’ scrambling run on third down to avoid a sack, freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke loose down the left side for a 61-yard touchdown.

Duke’s Shelton out due to COVID-19 protocols

Duke announced before the game that starting linebacker Rocky Shelton II, a redshirt sophomore, did not make the trip to Atlanta due to the school’s COVID-19 protocols. The school said an assessment by Duke’s medical personnel indicated no other members of the program were at risk because of Shelton’s circumstance.