Duke’s woes continue with lopsided loss to No. 9 Miami

In this Oct. 3, 2020, file photo, Duke coach David Cutcliffe watches his team play Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C. Cutcliffe's Blue Devils were originally scheduled to host Florida State on Saturday night but will now play No. 9 Miami.

No. 9 Miami became the latest team to dominate the struggling Duke Blue Devils.

Taking the field still holding a chance to make the ACC championship game, the Hurricanes used three D’Eriq King touchdown passes to beat Duke 48-0 Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke (2-8 overall, 1-8 ACC) lost its third consecutive game, having been outscored 160-57 in losses to North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Miami.

With only next Saturday’s season finale at Florida State left to play, the Blue Devils are doomed to their fewest wins in a season since going 3-9 in 2011.

The Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1) needed wins over Duke and in next week’s game with North Carolina plus a Clemson loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday to qualify for the ACC championship game. That opportunity disappeared Saturday night. While Miami was handling Duke, Clemson posted a 45-10 win at Virginia Tech to earn return trip to the league title game.

King completed 16-of-24 passes for 248 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown pass to Mike Harley in the third quarter.

Duke gained a mere 177 yards of total offense while suffering its first shutout loss since 2008.

Duke entered the game having turned the ball over more than any team in the country this year. The Blue Devils added to that total by losing four fumbles and one interception against Miami, giving them 35 turnovers this season.

Miami took control in the first quarter, scoring on King’s 24-yard pass to Brevin Jordan and Cam’Ron Harris’ 34-yard touchdown run.

The Hurricanes extended their lead to 21-0 in the second quarter on King’s 11-yard touchdown run.

Meanwhile, Duke’s offense continued to sputter.

The Blue Devils had a chance to take the lead early when Miami running back Jaylen Knighton fumbled on the Hurricanes’ second play from scrimmage. Chris Rumph recovered for Duke at the Miami 35.

But, given a short field thanks to the turnover, Duke’s offense went backward instead to squander the chance to grab momentum and set the half’s tone. Duke averaged just 2.31 yards per play over the first two quarters.

After the turnover, Deon Jackson ran for no gain and, on the next two plays, Chase Brice was sacked for a 4-yard loss and he ran for no gain on third down before Duke punted the ball away.

Miami took the lead for good on its third drive, moving 88 yards before King’s touchdown pass to Jordan. The Hurricanes converted two third-downs on the drive, the biggest being King’s 16-yard pass to Harley on third-and-13 from their own 9.

That success started a stretch where Miami scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives.

Harris’ 34-yard touchdown run culminated an 80-yard drive.

Duke moved into Miami territory on its ensuing possession. But on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 33, wide receiver Eli Pancol was thrown for a 10-yard loss on a reverse play to end the drive.

Miami subsequently marched down the field again as Harris broke free on a 31-yard run to the Duke 25.

Two plays later, King scored on an 11-yard run giving Miami a 21-0 lead, which the Hurricanes took to halftime.

Duke put together an impressive offensive drive on its opening possession of the second half. Mataeo Durant gained 16 and 8 yards on a pair of rushes to move Duke into Miami territory again.

But, on first down after reaching the Miami 30, Brice lost a fumble while being sacked and the Hurricanes recovered.

Miami needed nine plays to go 62 yards to extend its lead to 28-0. King’s 2-yard pass to Dee Wiggins accounted for the touchdown.