Duke pauses women’s basketball due to COVID-19, game against NC State postponed

Duke’s women’s basketball program is pausing team activities indefinitely due to two positive tests COVID-19 among its traveling party.

The school announced Wednesday its next two scheduled games -- Sunday at No. 4 N.C. State and Tuesday at home with nonconference foe UNC-Wilmington -- are postponed.

The Blue Devils already saw their ACC game with Miami last Sunday postponed.

