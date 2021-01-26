Duke-Georgia Tech: Live updates

Riding a three-game losing streak, Duke plays Georgia Tech in an ACC game Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Follow along here for updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap.
Blue Devils seek to halt rare long losing streak
Duke has lost three games in a row for the first time since 2016 need a win over Georgia Tech to avoid the program’s first four-game losing streak since 2007. That Duke team, which finished 22-11, suffered through a pair of four-game losing streaks, one in early February in ACC play and another over the season’s final four games.
