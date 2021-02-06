Duke-UNC live updates: Blue Devils stumbling, Tar Heels take early lead

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

Duke and UNC play the first of two regular-season basketball games in their rivalry games Saturday at 6 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Follow along here for in-game updates and check back after the game for a full recap.







First half update

The struggles Duke showed while losing 77-75 on Monday night were not corrected as the Blue Devils prepared to face UNC. The Blue Devils hit just 8 of their first 20 shots, while committing six turnovers, as the Tar Heels grabbed a 28-21 lead with 7:48 to play until halftime.

Kerwin Walton’s three 3-pointers ignited the UNC offense as the Tar Heels hit 10 of their first 21 shots, including 5 of 8 3-pointers. Garrison Brooks, thriving in his matchup with Duke sophomore Matthew Hurt, scored 10 points to lead UNC.

Starting lineups

Duke is going with a bigger starting lineup tonight, with 7-0 freshman center Mark Williams in the starting lineup for the first time since the Jan. 9 win over Wake Forest. Williams is joined by 6-9 sophomore Matthew Hurt on the interior, with freshman guards DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach and sophomore Wendell Moore on the perimeter.

Jalen Johnson, the preseason all-ACC player, will come off the bench for Duke. Johnson has started Duke’s previous four games.

This lineup is the ninth different starting five Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has used in 14 games this season.

UNC’s starting five has Leaky Black, Caleb Love and Kerwin Walton on the perimeter with Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks manning the post. This is the seventh consecutive game UNC coach Roy Williams has used this starting lineup.