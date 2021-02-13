Duke

Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against Duke

N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) shoots as Duke’s Mark Williams (15) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021.
N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) shoots as Duke’s Mark Williams (15) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at PNC Arena in Raleigh Saturday, February 13, 2021.

STATEDUKE04-021321-EDH.jpg
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) steals the ball from N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE09-021321-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) keeps the ball from Duke’s Mark Williams (15) and Jaemyn Brakefield (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE03-021321-EDH.jpg
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) pressures N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE08-021321-EDH.jpg
Duke’s DJ Steward (2) drives past N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE10-021321-EDH.jpg
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives around N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) and Manny Bates (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE02-021321-EDH.jpg
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE06-021321-EDH.jpg
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, February 13, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use