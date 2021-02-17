Duke at Wake Forest basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines

After ending its three-game losing streak with a win at NC State on Saturday, Duke looks to couple two wins in a row with a game at Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (8-8, 6-6 ACC) will play their first game since freshman Jalen Johnson informed the coaches he was ending his college career to prepare for the NBA Draft. Johnson, projected as a top-10 pick, was not in Duke’s starting lineup when the Blue Devils beat NC State 69-53.

This is the second of two regular-season games between Duke and Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9 ACC). The Blue Devils won 79-68 in Durham on Jan. 9.

How to watch Blue Devils vs. Demon Deacons basketball

The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. and is televised on ACC Network, which is available on Charter Spectrum cable, satellite services DirecTV and Dish Network and streaming TV services Hulu, YouTubeTV and Sling. It was supposed to be the finale of a triple-header of live games on the network. N.C. State’s game with Pitt starts the day’s schedule at 4:30 p.m. The Syracuse-Louisville game was supposed to be at 6:30 p.m. but that game was postponed earlier Wednesday due to the Cardinals’ COVID-19 issues. So there is no game on ACC Network between NC State-Pitt and Duke-Wake.

Betting odds

Duke opened as a five-point favorite Tuesday night and the line has grown to 6.5, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under total is 144.5 points.