Duke

Duke-Virginia live updates: Blue Devils starting five remains same

Duke and Virginia play an important ACC men’s basketball game Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. on ESPN. The Blue Devils (9-8, 7-6 ACC) need to win to boost their feint NCAA tournament hopes while Virginia (15-4, 11-2) looks to bounce back from a humbling 81-60 loss at Florida State on Monday night. Follow along here for updates and check back after the game for a full recap.

Pregame update

Even though Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t use this starting five prior to the Feb. 6 game against North Carolina, he is going with the same starting lineup for the fifth consecutive game tonight against Virginia. The Blue Devils will start with freshmen guards DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach, sophomore small forward Wendell Moore, sophomore forward Matthew Hurt and freshman center Mark Williams.

Tonight’s officials are Ted Valentine, James Breeding and A.J. Desai.

Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
