Duke-Syracuse basketball live updates: Red hot Blue Devils roll to big lead

Big Monday makes its annual trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium when Duke (10-8, 8-6 ACC) plays Syracuse (13-6, 7-5 ACC) Monday night on ESPN at 7 p.m. Both teams have won their last three games as they seek to build NCAA tournament resumes. Follow along here for updates and check back after the game ends for a full recap.

First half update

The Syracuse zone is ineffective if perimeter shots fall and Duke did just that early to take a 36-14 lead over the Orange with 6:33 to play until halftime.

The Blue Devils hit 14 of their first 20 shots (70%), including 8 of 13 on 3-pointers. Freshman guard DJ Steward hit 3 pf 5 3-pointers while scoring 11 points. Fellow freshman guard Jeremy Roach hit all three of his 3-pointers for nine points.

Syracuse, meanwhile, struggled to score while shooting 7 of 23 (30.4%) and missing all five 3-point attempts. The Orange also turned the ball over five times

Pregame update

Duke stays with its same lineup for the sixth consecutive game as the Blue Devils will go with freshmen guards DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach, sophomore forwards Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt and freshman center Mark Williams. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski first used this lineup when Duke lost to UNC 91-87 on Feb. 6.

While Krzyzewski has used nine different lineups this season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has only used three. The starting five he’s going with against Duke is the same one he’s used in every Orange game starting with a Dec. 12 win over Boston College. The Syracuse starting five includes Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier and Marek Dolezaj.