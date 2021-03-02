Duke-Georgia Tech live updates: Blue Devils up at half as Tech’s Alvarado scoreless

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

Tuesday night’s ACC basketball game between Duke (11-9, 9-7 ACC) and Georgia Tech (13-8, 9-6 ACC), which tips at 8 p.m. on ACC Network, will go a long way toward deciding which team, or neither, makes the NCAA tournament. Duke looks to get back in the win column after Saturday’s 80-73 overtime loss to Louisville ended its four-game winning streak. Check back here for updates throughout the night and a full recap when the game ends.

Halftime update

With Georgia Tech senior guard Jose Alvarado yet to score a point, Duke held a 34-31 lead at halftime.

Wendell Moore scored a game-high 16 points in the first half while Matthew Hurt scored 10 for Duke. The Blue Devils made just 15 of 32 shots (46.9%) from the field, including 2 of 11 3-pointers. But Moore hit 7 of his 9 shots while Hurt hit 4 of 7.

Alvarado scored 26 points when Duke beat Georgia Tech 75-68 on Jan. 26 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. In the first half of the rematch at McCamish Pavilion, Alvarado attempted only two shots, missing both.

Georgia Tech, which led 20-16, saw that lead disappear when Duke scored seven points in a row to lead 23-20. Duke’s lead was 29-28 when Hurt scored inside off a slick pass from freshman forward Jaemyn Brakefield. After Moses Wright missed a shot inside, Moore hit a 3-pointer to give Duke a 34-28 lead with 1:24 to play.

Duke had two more chances to build on its lead but Jeremy Roach missed a 3-pointer and Wright blocked Brakefield’s shot in the lane with 16 seconds left in the half.

Wright drilled a 3-pointer as the first half ended leaving Duke with a 34-31 halftime lead.

Wright’s 11 points lead Georgia Tech, which hit 12 of 26 (46.2%) first-half shots. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over eight times.

First half update

Matthew Hurt’s continued hot shooting and Wendell Moore’s strong drives to the basket gave Duke a 23-20 lead over Georgia Tech with eight minutes left until halftime.

Moore led Duke with nine points while Hurt scored eight points in the game’s first 12 minutes. They helped Duke make 10 of its first 18 shots (55%).

Georgia Tech led by as many as four points before a 7-0 Duke run, with Hurt scoring five and Moore a basket, put Duke in front.

The Yellow Jackets hit 8 of their first 15 shots but turned the ball over five times.

Pregame update

After senior guard Jordan Goldwire started on Saturday on the school’s senior night, Duke returns to the starting lineup against Georgia Tech it used for most of February. Freshman guard Jeremy Roach is back among the starting five, joining freshman guard DJ Steward, freshman center Mark Williams and sophomore forwards Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt. These five players are starting for the seventh time in eight games.