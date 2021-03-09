Duke

Live blog: Duke vs. Boston College in the ACC basketball tournament

Duke fans cheer as the Blue Devils take the floor to warm up before Duke’s game against Boston College in the first round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Duke fans cheer as the Blue Devils take the floor to warm up before Duke’s game against Boston College in the first round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Duke plays its first-ever Tuesday game in the ACC tournament, as the No. 10 seed Blue Devils face No. 15 seed Boston College at 4:30 p.m. in a game televised by the ACC Network.

Saddled with its worst seed in ACC tournament history, Duke (11-11) faces finishing with its first losing season and first time missing the NCAA tournament if it loses to the Eagles (4-15). The last time both of those things happened was the 1994-95 season, when coach Mike Krzyzewski missed the final 19 games while recovering from back surgery as well as mental and physical exhaustion. Duke went 13-18 that season but has had a winning record and played in every NCAA tournament since then.

Follow along here for in-game updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap.

First half update

Duke brought its shooting touch early in its ACC tournament opener against Boston College. The Blue Devils hit 6 of their first 10 3-pointers, including DJ Steward’s 3 of 4 shooting, to open a 26-14 lead with 7:58 to play until halftime.

Duke has already made more 3-pointers than they did in Saturday’s night’s 91-73 loss at North Carolina.

Boston College, meanwhile, missed its first six 3-pointers.

Pregame update

With former Duke player and assistant coach Jeff Capel having already been sent home from the ACC tournament the Blue Devils are preparing for their ACC tournament game with Boston College.

Capel’s Pitt Panthers, seeded No. 12, lost 79-73 to No 13 seed Miami. Miami advances to play No. 5 seed Clemson Wednesday.

Against Boston College, Duke is starting Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams.

