Duke pulls out of ACC men’s basketball tournament due to positive COVID test in its program

Duke is pulling out of the ACC tournament due to a positive test within its men’s basketball program, a team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said.

The Blue Devils will not play in Thursday night’s ACC tournament quarterfinal game with Florida State. The positive test and contract tracing would have made multiple Blue Devils players unavailable.

The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame, 70-56, on Wednesday night and returned to Durham following the game. Rather than stay in their ACC-assigned hotel in Greensboro with multiple other teams, the Blue Devils opted to bus back and forth from Durham where they’ve stayed at the Washington Duke Inn to protect themselves during the this pandemic-altered season.

Duke’s campus, however, has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases this week. That includes the athletic department, where the football team paused its spring practices with 10 students in isolation following positive COVID-19 tests.

On Wednesday, the school announced more than 100 cases of COVID-19 linked to Greek life parties and fraternity rush events. School administration is threatening to halt in-person classes and institute a curfew.

This is a developing story and will be updated