Duke’s Coach K says he’s not ready to stop coaching basketball. But he will be.

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is not ready to stop coaching college basketball.

But, he told The News & Observer in an exclusive interview Thursday morning prior to his retirement press conference, he knows he will be in a year.

That’s why he and his wife, Mickie, decided this week was the time to formalize a succession plan.

Recruiting for the Class of 2022 is in full swing. Krzyzewski, true as always to his Army West Point education and code of conduct with regards to honesty, said he wanted the recruits coming next year to know Jon Scheyer would be their head coach and not him.

“This allows Jon and Chris (Carrawell) and Nolan (Smith) to put together their team,” Krzyzewski said in a phone interview. “For me to get to the end of next year (and leave), it wouldn’t be right.”

Krzyzewski will coach the Blue Devils one final season, his 42nd at Duke, before associate head coach Jon Scheyer takes over as his replacement in April 2022.

By that time, Krzyzewski will be 75 years old, when he will transition to an ambassador role where he will counsel people campus-wide.

“There will always be a place for Coach K at Duke,” Duke president Vincent Price said during a press conference Thursday.

Closing out the regular season with Duke vs. UNC

Krzyzewski said he and Mickie are in good health, so this decision is not related to any health issues. He said the changing world of college basketball, with players able to transfer and play immediately and the upcoming changes that will allow players to profit from name, image and likeness while playing college athletics, is not why he’s planning to step away.

“I’ve been in it for 46 years,” Krzyzewski said. “You mean the game has never changed? We have always had to adapt to the changes in culture, changes in rules, changes in the world.”

Krzyzewski arrived at Duke 41 years ago at age 33, the age Scheyer is now.

Krzyzewski’s final season with the Blue Devils begins Nov. 9 at the Champions Classic against Kentucky at Madison Square Garden. Duke annually plays games in the New York City area, mostly at MSG, the one arena outside Durham where Krzyzewski feels the most at home.

His final regular-season game will be at Cameron Indoor Stadium in March 2022 against rival North Carolina.

That’s quite a coda.

Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer listens as head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announces his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season during a press conference at Cameron Indoor Stadium Thursday, June 3, 2021. Scheyer will be the coach-in-waiting before taking over the program as its next head coach in 2022, Duke announced on Wednesday. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

In between, he’ll be part of a farewell tour that will celebrate his historic accomplishments -- an all-time record 1,170 wins, 12 Final Fours (no coach has been in more), a league-record 15 ACC tournament championships and five NCAA championships.

“There are no words to account for what will be 42 years,” Duke athletics director Kevin White said Thursday during a press conference. “Mike’s tenure can only be described as the best ever.”

Krzyzewski held a Zoom call Wednesday with the players who will make up his final Duke team.

“I’m so excited about this upcoming year,” Krzyzewski said during Thursday’s press conference. “It’s not about having a run next year. It’s about having a finish.”

Coach K fights back tears

During his comments offering a retrospective of his career, Krzyzewski’s voice cracked when he discussed his late parents who convinced him to head to West Point when he was leaning toward Creighton.

“They believed in me,” Krzyzewski said.

He fought back tears when talking about Tom Butters, the late Duke athletic director who hired Krzyzewski in 1980 and stood by him in 1983 when Duke boosters wanted a coaching change following an 11-17 season.

“My opportunities were followed with belief,” Krzyzewski said. “The best. The very best.”

He also said he was appreciative that Butters was still around to convince him to stay in 1995 when he was considering leaving coaching. Krzyzewski said he needed to heal physically, mentally and emotionally when he sat out the final 19 games of the 1994-95 season and had he not taken that break, his career would have ended long before now.

He said he turned away from micromanaging every situation and doing a better job of listening, all at the urging of his wife and three daughters.

“I learned balance and I didn’t have it all the time,” Krzyzewski said.

That’s why Thursday he was able to reflect on the impending end of his coaching career with few regrets.

“If you work at what you love,” Krzyzewski said, “it’s not work.”