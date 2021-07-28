Duke coach David Cutcliffe brought his players an unwanted, legless surprise

Duke football players Josh Blackwell and James Hopson II were minding their own business, doing what college students do.

The Blue Devils’ defensive backs were making a Tik Tok video, dressed in their Duke uniforms, inside the indoor practice facility.

The music was playing, they were doing their dance moves and out of nowhere, Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe casually walked into the frame, bearing a gift.

Coach Cutcliffe interrupts with a snake pic.twitter.com/PqlmKWx3KU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 28, 2021

Cutcliffe, 66, strolls behind his defensive backs with a snake. That’s right, a snake, in his left hand. It’s unclear where Cutcliffe, born and raised in Alabama, got the snake (presumably from somewhere outside the practice facility) but it’s clear he was comfortable handling it.

The players, on the other hand, didn’t seem as comfortable as their coach. Blackwell and Hopson have delayed reactions to what Cutcliffe was holding, but as soon as they realize what it was, they take a step back out of the frame. Cutcliffe walks off camera and quickly returns for his players to get one last look.

The video was making its rounds on social media Wednesday afternoon and it wasn’t the first time this week a Cutcliffe-inspired image got social media buzzing. On Tuesday, Duke quarterback Luca Diamont posted a picture on Twitter of him and four teammates posing shirtless after a workout session. Standing in the middle of the group was Cutcliffe, who also decided to lose his shirt and flex his muscles.