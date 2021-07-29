Four-star player Kyle Filipowski announces he’ll play basketball for Duke, Jon Scheyer

Four-star recruit Kyle Filipowski announced via Twitter Thursday that he intends to sign with Duke, making him Jon Scheyer’s first commitment.

Filipowski’s announcement comes nearly two months after Scheyer, Duke’s associate head coach, was named coach-in-waiting to replace Mike Krzyzewski beginning in the 2022-23 season.

Filipowski, who ranks 20th overall in ESPN’s class of 2022, is a senior at Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts. He chose the Blue Devils over ACC schools Syracuse and Boston College.

The power forward is 6-11 but possesses quality guard skills, according to his AAU coach, Andy Borman.

“You’re talking about a 6-11 point forward who is really ball friendly, who can certainly score but is also a terrific rebounder,” Borman, coach of the New York Rens, told The News & Observer on Thursday. “He’s a terrific passer, he’s got great vision. He’s the type of player that thrives with other great players.”

Filipowski averaged 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists last season, and was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts.

Borman spoke highly of Filipowski’s character.

“He’s not just a great basketball player, he’s a great person, he’s a great student,” Borman told the N&O. “Him being able to choose a school like Duke and get the best of everything - the best coaching, the best team, the best education, the whole thing - is just really exciting.”

Borman said Filipowski consulted with his parents before making his decision to play for Duke. His high school coach, Mike Mannix, was a part of a small group consisting of both Mannix and Borman as well as Filipowski’s parents to help him make the best choice for him long term.

“Kyle’s the one going to college, so it’s gotta be his decision. But did we talk about it? Of course, we did,” Borman said.

Filipowski will play for the Blue Devils during Scheyer’s inaugural season as head coach.