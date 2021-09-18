Want to watch the Duke-Northwestern college football game? Here’s how to find it

Having posted their first win of the season last Friday, the Duke Blue Devils look to push their record over .500 when they play the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke lost 31-28 in its season-opening game at Charlotte before defeating N.C. A&T, 45-17.

Saturday’s game with Northwestern begins at 4 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network, which is available on Spectrum cable (channel 388) and satellite television services DirecTV (612), Dish Network (402) and AT&T (610).

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ACC Network is available on the following streaming services: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, ESPN+, Sling, FubuTV and AT&T Now MAX.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter Steve Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) on Twitter. He will be at Wallace Wade Stadium, along with our visual journalists, covering the game.

Game day details: When is the Duke game kickoff?

Teams: Duke Blue Devils vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

Date: Saturday, Sept. 18

Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?network=acc

Betting line: Northwestern is a 2.5-point favorite.

Series history: The teams have met 20 times and split them 10-10.

