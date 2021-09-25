Want to watch the Duke-Kansas football game? Here’s how to find it

Having posted their second win of the season last Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils complete the non-conference portion of their schedule when they play the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke’s 30-23 win over Northwestern, which followed a 45-17 win over N.C. A&T the previous week, means the Blue Devils (2-1) have already matched their win total from last season’s 2-9 campaign.

Saturday’s game with Kansas begins at 4 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network, which is available on Spectrum cable (channel 388) and satellite television services DirecTV (612), Dish Network (402) and AT&T (610).

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ACC Network is available on the following streaming services: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, ESPN+, Sling, FubuTV and AT&T Now MAX.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter Steve Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) on Twitter. He will be at Wallace Wade Stadium, along with our visual journalists, covering the game.

Game day details: When is the Duke game kickoff?

Teams: Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Date: Saturday, Sept. 25

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?network=acc

Betting line: Duke is a 16.5-point favorite.

Series history: The teams have met twice (2009, 2014), splitting the two games. Each has won on its home field.

Check out our other coverage

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 7:30 AM.