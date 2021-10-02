Duke

Duke-UNC live updates: Blue Devils without starting center

Duke coach David Cutcliffe watches his team warm up for their game against North Carolina on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe watches his team warm up for their game against North Carolina on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Chapel Hilll

Duke takes its 3-1 record on the road to Chapel Hill to face the 2-2 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. Check back here for live updates during the game.

Lineup changes

Duke will be will have a new starting center for Saturday’s game as Jack Wohlabaugh has not practiced this week. Redshirt freshman Addison Penn will get the start. Wohlabaugh is available to play.

On defense, Jaylen Stinston and Lummie Young start at safety along with Nate Thompson. Jalen Alexander and J’Marick Woods, who have also started this season, are available in reserve roles.

UNC will be without reserve running back Caleb Hood and cornerback Storm Duck. Neither will play Saturday due to injury.

Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
