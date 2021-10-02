Duke-UNC live updates: Blue Devils without starting center

Duke coach David Cutcliffe watches his team warm up for their game against North Carolina on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke takes its 3-1 record on the road to Chapel Hill to face the 2-2 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. Check back here for live updates during the game.

Lineup changes

Duke will be will have a new starting center for Saturday’s game as Jack Wohlabaugh has not practiced this week. Redshirt freshman Addison Penn will get the start. Wohlabaugh is available to play.

On defense, Jaylen Stinston and Lummie Young start at safety along with Nate Thompson. Jalen Alexander and J’Marick Woods, who have also started this season, are available in reserve roles.

UNC will be without reserve running back Caleb Hood and cornerback Storm Duck. Neither will play Saturday due to injury.