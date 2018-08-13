Five freshmen to watch for NC State football

It’s not that Dave Doeren doesn’t like freshmen. It’s just the N.C. State football coach prefers not to have to play too many of them.
In Year 5 of his tenure, that was a luxury Doeren could afford. The Wolfpack roster featured 21 seniors last season and, accordingly, Doeren only had to use three true freshmen on offense (guard Josh Fedd-Jackson, receiver Emeka Emezie) or defense (defensive back Chris Ingram).
Throw in special-team reps and only five first-year players got on the field for the Wolfpack last season. That number figures to remain roughly the same this season.
There are 19 seniors, or graduates, on the Wolfpack roster with 11 expected to start (two more if you include special teams).
“There’s not many true freshmen that can come in and can immediately pick you up where you left off at a position,” Doeren said. “There may be one or two that do.”
Before “Meet the Pack Day” on Sunday, Doeren mentioned five first-year players who could help right away:
Offense
RB Trent Pennix
Jersey: No. 26
Height: 6-2. Weight: 225
From: Raleigh (Sanderson)
247Sports: three stars, No. 31 in NC
N.C. State’s offense has made a killing with “positionless” players like Jaylen Samuels and Nyheim Hines the last two years. Pennix doesn’t have a traditional frame for a running back but he has demonstrated to Doeren early in practice that he can catch the ball out of the backfield and make plays in space.
Pennix ran for 1,247 yards for Sanderson last season and caught 34 pass for 397 yards.
“He’s a young man that we think is ahead of where we thought he would be,” Doeren said.
An minor ankle injury has slowed Pennix. He missed Saturday’s scrimmage, Doeren said. The injury is not expected to keep Pennix out for long.
RB Ricky Person
Jersey: No. 20
Height: 6-1. Weight: 210
From: Wake Forest (Heritage)
247Sports: four stars, No. 5 in NC
When Hines decided to jump to the NFL after his standout junior season (1,112 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns), he left a void in the speed department.
Person, one of the top prep players in the state last year, has been ticketed to fill that void basically since he committed. Person ran for 2,230 yards and 38 touchdowns last season for Heritage.
The concern with Person has been staying healthy. He enrolled in January but was recovering from a wrist injury in spring practice. Like Pennix, he has been slowed by an ankle injury in training camp.
With senior Reggie Gallaspy in place as the primary runner, Doeren has had Person penciled in as a change-of-pace back.
“We’re looking forward to getting him back out there,” Doeren said. “I know he has been patient but he’s frustrated. He wants to get out and play.”
Defense
DB Tanner Ingle
Jersey: No. 10
Height: 5-10. Weight: 186
From: Orlando, Fla. (Dr. Phillips)
247Sports: three stars, No. 133 in Fla
Ingle, a cornerback, was one of the top defenders for Dr. Phillips’ state championship team. A hard hitter, Ingle plays bigger than his size.
N.C. State has had injury and attrition issues in the secondary. Ingle will get a chance to help right away on special teams and possibly at nickel.
Doeren couldn’t be more impressed with Ingle’s football IQ.
“He’s probably top-5 football aptitude that I’ve ever been around,” Doeren said. “His ability to not just comprehend information, because of a lot of players do that, but to apply it in the live play is uncanny.”
DT Alim McNeill
Jersey: No. 29
Height: 6-2. Weight: 299
From: Raleigh (Sanderson)
247Sports: four stars, No. 10 in NC
It didn’t take long for the big guy with the big personality to make new friends. There’s a reason the athletic communications department started a video blog (“Livin’ the Dream”) with the outgoing freshman.
And with four starters on the defensive line from last year’s Wolfpack team in the NFL, there’s an opening for McNeill, a U.S. Army All-American, to make his way into the rotation.
“His physical tools are very obvious,” Doeren said.
It’s not the easiest position to play as a freshman but McNeill has “gotten better every practice,” Doeren said, and he has quickly impressed his teammates.
“We all take our lumps, and I’m sure he’ll get his, but it will pay off in the long run,” junior defensive end James Smith-Williams said of McNeill. “He’s going to be a really good football player.”
Special teams
K Chris Dunn
Jersey: No. 32
Height: 5-8. Weight: 177
From: Lexington (North Davidson)
247Sports: two stars, No. 78 in NC
N.C. State’s kicking problems are well-documented. Dunn enrolled in January to get a head-start on his freshman season.
“Savior” might be a strong term but the Wolfpack has struggled in the most basic parts of the kicking game since Nik Sade graduated in 2014.
Dunn made a 45-yard field goal, in a game-winning situation, at the end of a recent practice at Carter-Finley Stadium, Doeren said..
“That was great to see that, in front of the team,” Doeren said.
