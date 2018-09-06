NC State might get one wide receiver back for Georgia State but lose another

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren sounded confident that receiver Steph Louis will be able to play against Georgia State on Saturday. However, the Wolfpack might have to make do without receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Louis, a senior captain, missed the season-opening win over James Madison with a hamstring injury but has been able to practice this week.

“Steph’s great,” Doeren said. “He has been practicing. He really looked good.”

Georgia State (1-0) at NC State (1-0)

Saturday

️ 12:30 p.m.

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

Fox Sports South

101.5-WRAL

When asked if he thought Louis, who had 583 receiving yards last season, would be able to play against the Panthers on Saturday, Doeren said: “Oh yeah, he’s going to play.”

Doeren was not as optimistic about Meyers’ chances. Meyers led the Wolfpack with a career-high 14 catches for 161 yards against the Dukes but turned his left ankle in the third quarter. He was able to finish the game but was in a walking boot when he met with the media after the game.

“Jakobi will be a gameday deal,” Doeren said. “He’s trying like heck to get back. He ran (Wednesday) night, he’ll run again (Thursday night). Every day he has gotten better.

“We’re hopeful, he’s hopeful, we’ll just have to see how feels on gameday.”

N.C. State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (11) tries to beat JMU safety D’Angelo Amos (24) on a 39-yard reception during the second half of N.C. State’s 24-13 victory over James Madison at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas, who caught a 16-yard touchdown against JMU, would be in line for more action if Meyers can’t play. Sophomore Emeka Emezie, who filled in for Louis last week, could also get more game time. Emezie had five catches for 60 yards against JMU.

Junior safety Stephen Griffin has also been making progress in practice, Doeren said. The Tennessee transfer was supposed to be the starter at nickel but was slowed by a foot injury in training camp.

Griffin was able to play seven snaps on defense against James Madison. Freshman Tanner Ingle started instead. Doeren said Griffin got out of shape after missing about 20 practices in August.

“Your physical fitness is like money: it’s hard to earn and easy to spend,” Doeren said. “Last week he got some (reps). This week he’ll get more. His rep count will go up each week, as long he continues to get better.”