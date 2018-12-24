NC State basketball cracks the AP top 25 for the first time since 2013

N.C. State is back in the top 25.
After a home win over Auburn last week and an 11-1 start, the Wolfpack cracked AP poll for the first time since 2013.
N.C. State checked in at No. 20 in the AP top 25. Kevin Keatts has four wins over top-10 opponents in his two seasons.
Wins over Arizona, Duke and North Carolina didn’t catapult the Wolfpack into the rankings last season. The 78-71 decision over the Tigers, ranked No. 7 last week, pushed them in this time.
Keatts said after the Auburn win that wasn’t concerned about the national rankings.
“Honestly, and I said this before the game — and I know you guys don’t believe this — I really don’t care about rankings. If I’m in the top 25, OK. If I’m not, OK.
“I just look at the end ranking when it’s time to pick the teams for the NCAA and I want to give our team the opportunity to win the ACC regular season and tournament.
The last time N.C. State was ranked was the disappointing 2012-13 season. The Wolfpack started that season at No. 6 in the country but fell out of the ranking in early February and had not returned until Monday.
N.C. State will host Loyola (Md.) on Friday before it begins ACC play on Jan. 3 at Miami. N.C. State’s most recent game as a ranked team was a 79-78 home loss to the Hurricanes on Feb. 2, 2013.
