Why wins matter more than minutes to NC State’s Eric Lockett

Eric Lockett was happy after N.C. State’s win over USC-Upstate.
The fifth-year guard had a season-high 15 points and eight rebounds in the 98-71 win.
Lockett was happy after N.C. State’s win over Auburn on Dec. 19, too. He didn’t play in that game.
You figure he’ll get a few minutes on Friday against Loyola (Md.) in No. 20 N.C. State’s final warmup before ACC play but playing time is not what matters to Lockett, the end result does.
“That’s why I came here,” Lockett said. “I came here to win games and get to the NCAA tournament.”
Lockett had all the minutes and shots he wanted at Florida International. The 6-5, 193-pound shooting guard led the Panthers with 37 minutes per game last season. He averaged 14.3 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game.
But the Panthers went 14-18, after a 7-24 mark in 2016-17, and decided to make a coaching change. George Mason went 9-22 his first year in college before he transferred to FIU.
So winning is the biggest priority for Lockett, who is from Warner Robins, Ga. He graduated in May and decided to transfer to N.C. State. Coach Kevin Keatts led the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament last season and had success with graduate transfers. Guard Al Freeman led the Wolfpack in scoring last season and Sam Hunt was one of the top guards off of the bench.
Hunt was a 3-point specialist, which isn’t Lockett’s strength, but he also was a veteran leader. In that sense, Lockett has filled Hunt’s role.
Lockett has averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game for the Wolfpack this season. He has added a bigger body, which helps in Keatts’ preferred “small ball” style. He rebounds well and takes the ebb and flow of the season in stride.
“I’ve got know my role and be ready when my name is called,” Lockett said.
Keatts said he regrets not calling Lockett’s name in the Auburn win. There wasn’t a disciplinary reason for Lockett to miss the Auburn game.
“Give Eric Lockett credit, crazy coach myself, I didn’t even play the guy last game,” Keatts said after the win over USC-Upstate. “He came in and he played well, didn’t pout, had a couple of good days of practice.”
Lockett said he didn’t talk to Keatts after the Auburn. He didn’t need to.
“It just wasn’t my time,” Lockett said. “I just trust the process and stay ready.”
Lockett was ready to go against USC-Upstate. He hit 3-pointer, had an assistant on fastbreak and forced a turnover on N.C. State’s press in the span of the first 2 minutes he was on the floor.
He had two-handed, breakaway dunk early in the second half, which brought great delight to his teammates.
As the veteran presence on a relatively young roster, Lockett has picked up the nickname “Uncle Lockett” or just “Unc” for short.
He cracked a wide smile after the dunk.
“My teammates always joke about me not dunking,” Lockett said.
So he showed them. But if he has to help in other ways, that’s fine, too.
“Of course I always want to play, I’m a competitor, but if we’re getting the job done and we’re winning then I’m happy,” Lockett said.
