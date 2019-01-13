Dave Doeren completes NC State football staff

Dave Doeren completed his staff makeover on Sunday with the hiring of assistant coach Tony Gibson.
Gibson, who worked at West Virginia the previous six seasons, will be the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. He replaces Ted Roof, who left to become Appalachian State’s defensive coordinator.
“I’m excited that Tony Gibson will now be a part of our program,” Doeren said in a statement released by the team. “He brings a wealth of experience as a defensive backs coach, a defensive coordinator and as a strong recruiter and mentor. He’s known for getting his players to play hard and has a great reputation not only with his former players but with the high schools where he’s recruited.”
Gibson, who was WVU’s defensive coordinator for five seasons, has also worked at Arizona, Pittsburgh and Michigan.
Doeren had to remake nearly a third of his staff after the 2018 season. Offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz was hired by Appalachian State as the head coach and Roof joined Drinkwitz in Boone. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was hired as Louisville’s offensive coordinator.
Doeren brought in Kurt Roper, from Colorado, to coach the quarterbacks; and John Garrison, from Florida Atlantic, to coach the offensive line. Assistants Des Kitchings and George McDonald were promoted to co-coordinators to replace Drinkwitz.
