A new twist for NC State’s Wyatt Walker, for a good cause

Wyatt Walker has tried a couple of different hairstyles this season.
The N.C. State forward had a different one on Wednesday night for the Wolfpack’s win over Boston College and for a good reason.
“This is my ‘havoc’ hair,” Walker said after the Wolfpack’s 89-80 overtime win.
Walker has joined the HEADstrong Foundation’s campaign to raise money and awareness for families overcome by cancer. “Havoc hair” is a way for athletes, of all sports and all ages, to help the foundation.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Walker’s blonde hair goes past his shoulders and he usually either wears it back in a pony tail or up in a bun. For Wednesday’s game, Walker had three braids on the top and pulled back. He got an assist in design from N.C. State volleyball player Kristen Chatman.
“I told her kind of what I wanted and then she did the rest,” Walker said.
Walker, a graduate transfer, didn’t have his most productive game against the Eagles. He didn’t score in 10 minutes and was in foul trouble but the team won. So the hairstyle will stay.
“Oh, it’s got to stay,” Walker said. “Maybe change it up a little bit but, definitely, if you’re winning it’s got to stay.”
Comments