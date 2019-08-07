Kevin Keatts, NC State basketball get first class of 2020 commitment

NC State’s Keatts: ‘Kevin Keatts is a winner’ VIDEO: NC State Wolfpack new head basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about his history of coaching winning programs during an introductory press conference at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: NC State Wolfpack new head basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about his history of coaching winning programs during an introductory press conference at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC, Sunday, March 19, 2017.

N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts got his first commitment for the class of 2020, and he didn’t have to go far to get it.

Apex-Friendship forward Nick Farrar tweeted a video on Wednesday with the text “100% committed” to N.C. State.

Farrar (6-7, 230 pounds) didn’t waste any time after receiving an offer from the Wolfpack on Monday. Farrar also drew interest from Texas A&M, LSU, Cincinnati and Seton Hall, among others.

During his video, which lasted less than two minutes, Farrar talked about having no Division I offers in April to now having 25. N.C. State wasn’t the only ACC offer from Farrar, who also had an offer from Virginia Tech. But Farrar made up his mind quickly and leads the Wolfpack class of 2020.

Just four days ago Farrar tweeted that he would be staying at Apex-Friendship for his senior year.

